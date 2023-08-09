NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.36 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $44.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33735858 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $45,620,420.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

