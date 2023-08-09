Needham & Company LLC Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $37.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MODN. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

NYSE:MODN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 131,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Model N has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,436.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,989. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

