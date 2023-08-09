Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $226.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 737,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $163.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.