Needham & Company LLC Trims comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Target Price to $1.50

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. comScore has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). comScore had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that comScore will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,447,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,904.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in comScore by 1,739.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

