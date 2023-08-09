Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 13,521,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $181.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 467.00% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

