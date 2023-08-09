Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE NNI traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,328. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 55.87 and a quick ratio of 55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.67 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NNI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.