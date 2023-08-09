New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

