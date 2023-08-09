New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,827. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on New Fortress Energy

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

