New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 11.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 1,437,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,459,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after buying an additional 1,426,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

