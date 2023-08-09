New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 576 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.07. 1,681,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

