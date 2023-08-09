New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 743,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

