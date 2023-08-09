New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

