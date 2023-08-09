New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $37.14 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $37,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after buying an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,456,000 after buying an additional 1,800,840 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after buying an additional 1,327,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,398,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,270,000 after buying an additional 1,073,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

