New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,666,000 after acquiring an additional 283,881 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 511,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

