New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.