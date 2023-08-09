New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 494,247 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 494,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,417,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 24,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 728.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,088. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

