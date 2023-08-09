New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,323 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Albertsons Companies worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,565,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 612,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,149. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

