New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $327.81. 3,259,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day moving average of $302.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

