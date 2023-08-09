New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $59,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

MGC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,123. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.60.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

