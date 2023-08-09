NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,493 shares of company stock valued at $233,353,372. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,386. The stock has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

