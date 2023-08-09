Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Releases Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock traded down $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 209,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.67.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

