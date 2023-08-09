Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.40.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 232,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $460,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $602,869.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,373.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.