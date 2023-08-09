Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 1,295,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,395,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIND. Citigroup upped their price target on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $921.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 65.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

