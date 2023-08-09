NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.14.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ NGM opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $18.25.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
