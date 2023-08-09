NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock remained flat at $109.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,461 shares of company stock worth $27,004,332. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

