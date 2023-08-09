NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded at Lake Street Capital

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

NN Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,029. NN has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $112.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,033.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joao V. Faria purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,099 shares of company stock valued at $157,174 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 86.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NN by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

