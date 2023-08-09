NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNN

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

NNN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.