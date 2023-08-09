Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NIDB opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.38. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.