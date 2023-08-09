Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NIDB opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.38. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.20.
