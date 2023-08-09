Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 392,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,305. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.