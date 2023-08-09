Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 392,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,305. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
