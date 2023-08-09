Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.