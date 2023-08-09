Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Novanta Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,414. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

