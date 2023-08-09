Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.58 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.96-$3.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,322. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

