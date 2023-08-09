Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

NVS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

