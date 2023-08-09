NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $14.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.85. 47,322,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,734,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.27, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.