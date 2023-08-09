NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.26. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 5,215 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.