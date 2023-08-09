O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.90. The stock had a trading volume of 702,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

