Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.