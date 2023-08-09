OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCFC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 724,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $10,416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

