Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

Oconee Federal Financial stock remained flat at $12.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.30. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

