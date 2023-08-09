Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 293.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after purchasing an additional 627,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

