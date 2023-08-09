OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Raised to $5.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 179.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 1,831,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

