Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.6 %
Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.30. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Analysis on OPY
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oppenheimer
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.