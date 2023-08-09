Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.6 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.30. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

