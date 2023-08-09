Oppenheimer Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $165.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,479. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

