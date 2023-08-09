Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.7 %

OGEN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

