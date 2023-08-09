Ordinals (ORDI) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Ordinals has a total market cap of $120.83 million and $20.22 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00019294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.59594184 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,032,659.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

