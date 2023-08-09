O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $929.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,557 shares of company stock valued at $17,587,798. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

