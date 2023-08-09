Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 1,014,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,284,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.