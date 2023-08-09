Orion (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 386,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,083. Orion has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Orion by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

