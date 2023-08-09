Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.37. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 86,251 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining
Orla Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.78.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.