Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.37. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 86,251 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 448,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

