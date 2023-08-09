Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017 in the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.